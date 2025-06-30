George Pickens Roasts Steelers After Minkah Fitzpatrick Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers moved on from All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, trading the 28-year-old to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith. And to little surprise, a former black and gold wide receiver is chiming in on the news.
George Pickens, who is now a member of the Dallas Cowboys, shared his thoughts on the Fitzpatrick trade via Instagram. In his remarks, he told Fitzpatrick that he's now entering the "beautiful places" of life again, hinting that Pittsburgh isn't the place anyone wants to be.
"Super happy for you broskie," Pickens wrote to Fitzpatrick. "Back to beautiful places in life lol."
Pickens hasn't slowed down on his comments toward the Steelers. Since being traded, he's claimed that he forced his way out of Pittsburgh and that he wanted to leave. He's slammed the Steelers organization for not having a direction and getting rid of their best players, but then tried to deny those comments and say they were fake.
Throughout his tenure with the Steelers, Pickens was the center of attention for numerous character concerns. Whether it was liking comments on social media about needing a better quarterback when Kenny Pickett was in town, or lashing out on the sideline toward players, coaches or even fans, the team had to address issues several times in three years.
Now, he's in Dallas, and Fitzpatrick is in Miami. It's hard to envision Fitzpatrick handling his departure the same as Pickens has. But he's getting some added attention from his former teammate.
