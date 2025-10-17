Steelers May Have Fooled Us
For all the momentum the Pittsburgh Steelers had built over their past three games leading into Week 7, they clearly still have plenty of issues to iron out before they can truly be considered contenders in the AFC after losing 33-31 to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Defensive Issues Reemerge vs. Bengals
Pittsburgh's pass rush came alive in its Week 4 victory over the Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, sacking Carson Wentz six times while also forcing two interceptions in a 24-21 win.
Then, in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns, the Steelers held their AFC North rival to just nine points and 248 yards of total offense in addition to sacking rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel six times.
The defense, which is among the league's best on paper, was finally living up to its potential. It all came crashing down against a Bengals offense that had been brutal since Joe Burrow had sustained a turf toe injury in Week 2, however, resulting in a three-game losing streak heading into their bout with the Steelers.
Joe Flacco, who Cincinnati acquired via trade from the Browns last week, carved up Pittsburgh with 342 yards and three touchdowns on 47 attempts while Ja'Marr Chase hauled in 16 passes and a touchdown for 161 yards, Tee Higgins finished with 96 yards and a score on seven catches and Chase Brown logged a season-high 108 yards on the ground.
The Bengals, who entered this contest averaging 268.7 yards of offense, topped that mark by just over 200 with 470 against the Steelers, who simply had no answer all night long.
Truth be told, the group's performance was reminiscent of the effort it put forth against a dreadful New York Jets offense in Week 1, as Gang Green racked up 394 yards and 32 points in that matchup.
Mike Tomlin and his defense have plenty of soul-searching to do moving forward, and the fate of Pittsburgh's season rests upon their shoulders.
Silver Lining
If there were any positives to emerge from Paycor Stadium for the Steelers, it was the fact that their offense took full advantage of a Cincinnati defense that had been giving up the second-most yards per game of any unit in the league at 394.4. On top of that, reigning NFL sack leader Trey Hendrickson did not play with a hip injury.
Aaron Rodgers looked like his vintage self, throwing for 249 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions while eight different players recorded a catch.
Pat Freiermuth broke out with five catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns, while both Jonnu Smith and Darnell Washington put six up on the board as well.
Jaylen Warren ran all over the Bengals with 127 yards on 16 carries, and Pittsburgh's offensive line did not allow a single sack all night either.
It was an impeccable showing by the Steelers' offense, and while it was against one of the league's squishiest defenses, there's reason to be optimistic about where the group stands.
Bottom Line
The Steelers were already at somewhat shaky ground when it came to their placement among the top teams in the NFL at the start of the week, but they're set to get knocked down a peg after their loss to the Bengals.
It all comes back around to the defense, which hasn't proven itself capable of consistently stopping offenses of any caliber through six games. The talent and coaching is there, but the pieces haven't come together. Will they ever? Obviously there's still plenty of time left in the season, but it feels like it's getting late early for them.
The offense isn't as much of a concern, though Steelers fans can't quite hold the utmost confidence in the unit just yet. They're certainly further along than the defense, however.
Pittsburgh is undoubtedly a playoff-caliber team at 4-2, and it should still be considered the favorites in the AFC North, but the team as a whole has done nothing to suggest that it can keep up with the likes of the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs once January rolls around.
