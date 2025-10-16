All Steelers

Steelers Place Captain on Injured Reserve

The Pittsburgh Steelers' special teams captain has landed on the reserve/injured list.

Dec 1, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) runs off the field after the victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially lost their special teams captain for at least the next four games.

Miles Killebrew Placed on IR

Ahead of the team's Week 7 primetime matchup on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Steelers announced that they've placed Miles Killebrew on the reserve/injured list with a knee injury.

Killebrew is not eligible to be activated until Week 11 at the earliest, though it appears likely that he'll remain out for longer than that after head coach Mike Tomlin noted that his injury was "significant" during a press conference earlier this week.

"He's our captain, but you guys know the motto that we live by," Tomlin said. "We can certainly hurt for him as a man and as a teammate and a brother and the individual, but from a football perspective, one man's misfortune is another man's opportunity, and we certainly have some capable people. There's an expectation that others step up and fill in the gaps."

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew
Aug 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) returns an interception against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

How Killebrew's Injury Occurred

Killebrew sustained his injury during a Browns kickoff return that came immediately after Pittsburgh extended its lead to 9-0 on Chris Boswell's third field goal of the game. He went down to the ground and was clutching the area around his right knee as trainers came to his aide.

The entire Steelers bench surrounded Killebrew while he was being evaluated. A trainer and Jabrill Peppers then helped him off the field, as he could not put any weight on his right leg. Killebrew subsequently made his way to the blue medical tent before being carted to Pittsburgh's locker room.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers shared his sympathy for Killebrew after the game while also noting just how poor the field conditions were at Acrisure Stadium, which has become a major point of discussion in the aftermath of Week 6.

"I couldn't tell pregame, no. I just felt like it got real beat up," Rodgers said. "By the time the third quarter rolled around, that thing was really beat up, so I feel bad about what happened to Miles."

How Steelers Could Replace Killebrew

Losing Killebrew, a two-time All-Pro, is a major blow for Pittsburgh, and it's not as simple as replacing a player or leader of his caliber on special teams.

Placing him on IR has opened up a 53-man roster spot, however, and perhaps the team could sign a fellow former All-Pro in George Odum, who visited the team this week, to fill his role for the time being.

With mere hours remaining before kickoff against the Bengals, though, the Steelers may have to make up for Killebrew's absence by committee.

