Steelers CB Leaves Bengals Game With Injury
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have been decimated with injuries to begin the 2025 season. Their secondary in particular has dealt with injuries to almost all of their starters and top players. Going into their Week 7 matchup, the organization was thrilled as they appeared healthy on defense for the first time this season.
The Steelers took another hit to their passing defense in their latest game against their divisional foe, the Cincinnati Bengals. Starting cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who was in just his second game back from a previous hamstring injury, exited the game during the second half against the Bengals.
During a third quarter drive, both Porter Jr. and fellow cornerback Darius Slay appeared banged up. There was no specific play that knocked Porter Jr. out of action on the field. As opposed to Slay, who went down after a routine play. He jogged off the field and returned to action while Porter Jr. was examined in the blue medical tent. Meanwhile, the Bengals marched down the field and kicked a field goal.
Injury Concerns Continue
If Porter Jr. misses any time, it’s a troubling trend continuing for the third-year defensive back. After playing a fully healthy rookie year and only missing one game in 2024, this year has been a rocky one when it comes to the talented defender’s health.
He was injured in the team’s season opener against the New York Jets. His hamstring injury kept him out of action for over a month, and he was unable to return until their Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns. Now just a few days after that victory, Porter Jr's health took yet another hit.
Three-Headed Monster
With Porter Jr. struggling to stay on the field, it’s greatly impacted the defense’s ability to execute what they want to do. The offseason was focused on improving their pass defense by bringing in complementary cornerbacks and safeties that could play better man coverage against their talented divisional opponents. That's why they brought in Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay to be the other top corners on defense.
Unfortunately, a lot of the responsibility and snaps have fallen on Ramsey and Slay. Ramsey is still in elite form, but Slay wasn’t brought in to play 90 to 95% of snaps. Having Porter Jr. is critical to the defense’s immediate and long-term success.
