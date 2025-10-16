Steelers Get Positive DeShon Elliott News Before Bengals Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers got some good news regarding the availability of one of their starting safeties for a primetime matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7.
DeShon Elliott Update
Hours before kickoff, Steelers senior director of communications Burt Lauten tweeted that safety DeShon Elliott made his way to Cincinnati today after not traveling with the rest of the team yesterday and is expected to suit up against the Bengals while not carrying a game designation.
Elliott was initially ruled questionable and was listed as a a non-participant in practice on the final injury report of the week due to personal reasons.
Elliott's 2025 Season
Elliott was a revelation for Pittsburgh last season after signing a two-year deal worth $6 million in free agency. The 28-year-old finished second on the team in tackles with 108 while also recovering three fumbles and recording an interception.
As a result, he was rewarded with a two-year extension worth $12.5 million this past offseason that will keep him under contract with the Steelers through 2027.
Elliott went down with a knee injury in the first half of the Week 1 opener against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, however, and subsequently missed the following two games.
He returned vs. the Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland during Week 4, though, and immediately made his presence felt with six tackles, a forced fumble and an interception. Elliott would also go on to lead the Steelers with 12 tackles in their Week 6 victory over the Cleveland Browns.
How Pittsburgh's Defense Lines Up vs. Cincinnati
The Steelers' defense has done a complete 180 in the two games following Elliott's return, so having him on the field against a Bengals offense that could do some damage with wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins now that Joe Flacco is at quarterback for them is huge.
Juan Thornhill should still see a lion's share of the snaps at the other safety spot opposite Elliott, and it would seem that there's a good chance both Jabrill Peppers and Chuck Clark will be active considering Miles Killebrew is out with a knee injury.
Clark was a healthy inactive for the first time all season last week against the Browns, but he and Peppers may be relied on more heavily in special teams against the Bengals with Killebrew, Pittsburgh's captain on that side of the ball, sidelined.
