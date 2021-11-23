Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Mike Tomlin Calls Cam Heyward 'Blueprint' for Young NFL Players

    On and off the field, the Pittsburgh Steelers captain sets examples for the next generation.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- It's no secret Pittsburgh Steelers captain Cam Heyward puts as much, if not more, effort on the field than anyone else in the NFL. At this point, like his head coach said, it's expected - but that doesn't mean it isn't noticed, and appreciated. 

    Mike Tomlin was asked during his Week 12 press conference what Heyward brings to the players around him. He didn't touch on one thing the 32-year-old does, but rather everything, and how he always does it. 

    "It is appreciated, but it's been so consistent over the decade-plus that he's been here, that it's also expected," Tomlin said. "It's on and it's off the field. He handed out turkeys already. He's a multi-time Walter Payton Man of the Year candidate for us. This guy checks all the boxes. He is a blueprint for young and developing players, on the field and off."

    The Steelers have a core of young defensive lineman working their way through the depth chart. And with a leader like Heyward, Tomlin is appreciative. 

    "He's a walking, talking, breathing example of how to do it," Tomlin said.

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Read More

    Steelers Hopeful for Return of Four Players This Week

    Steelers Open as Underdogs to Bengals

    Cam Heyward Avoids Suspension for Punch to Justin Herbert

    Pittsburgh Maulers Are Making a Return

    Cam Heyward Apologizes for Punching Justin Herbert

    USATSI_13707877_168388034_lowres
    News

    Mike Tomlin Calls Cam Heyward 'Blueprint' for Young NFL Players

    47 seconds ago
    USATSI_17209927_168388034_lowres
    News

    Mike Tomlin Discusses Devin Bush's Play

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17209299_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Open Week With Two Questionable Players

    40 minutes ago
    USATSI_17018559_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Hopeful for Return of Four Players This Week

    43 minutes ago
    USATSI_16834592_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Steelers Open as Underdogs to Bengals in Week 12

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17210558_168388034_lowres
    News

    Cam Heyward Avoids Suspension for Justin Herbert Punch

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17210596_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Teaming Up With Pirates and Penguins to Provide Thanksgiving Meals

    6 hours ago
    FE0c0zuUcAMLMQg
    News

    Pittsburgh Maulers Return in USFL Resurgence

    21 hours ago