Mike Tomlin Calls Cam Heyward 'Blueprint' for Young NFL Players

On and off the field, the Pittsburgh Steelers captain sets examples for the next generation.

PITTSBURGH -- It's no secret Pittsburgh Steelers captain Cam Heyward puts as much, if not more, effort on the field than anyone else in the NFL. At this point, like his head coach said, it's expected - but that doesn't mean it isn't noticed, and appreciated.

Mike Tomlin was asked during his Week 12 press conference what Heyward brings to the players around him. He didn't touch on one thing the 32-year-old does, but rather everything, and how he always does it.

"It is appreciated, but it's been so consistent over the decade-plus that he's been here, that it's also expected," Tomlin said. "It's on and it's off the field. He handed out turkeys already. He's a multi-time Walter Payton Man of the Year candidate for us. This guy checks all the boxes. He is a blueprint for young and developing players, on the field and off."

The Steelers have a core of young defensive lineman working their way through the depth chart. And with a leader like Heyward, Tomlin is appreciative.

"He's a walking, talking, breathing example of how to do it," Tomlin said.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Hopeful for Return of Four Players This Week

Steelers Open as Underdogs to Bengals

Cam Heyward Avoids Suspension for Punch to Justin Herbert

Pittsburgh Maulers Are Making a Return

Cam Heyward Apologizes for Punching Justin Herbert