The Pittsburgh Steelers will have Mason Rudolph ready for action against the Panthers.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 15 with Mitch Trubisky as their starting quarterback. With Kenny Pickett in concussion protocol, the team has named the six-year veteran the starter, but he could have a rather small leash.

Trubisky battled with Mason Rudolph throughout the week to replace Pickett. Head coach Mike Tomlin made the competition known early, and it held true through the week. Both quarterbacks split reps with the first team, while the rookie took limited reps to progress through the protocol.

Trubisky will start his fifth game this season, currently sitting with a 1-3 record, and play his sixth game. But against the Panthers, his leash could be small - and a Rudolph appearance could happen with minimal mistakes from Trubisky.

Why is Trubisky's leash believed to be short?

Heading into the week, the chances of Pickett returning from his second concussion within a week was slim. So, the Steelers needed to make a call at quarterback and chose to do so with a competition between a player who came into the season as the starter and a veteran who hasn't been active for a single game this year.

The competition seemed to do two things - send a message to Trubisky that his three-interception performance against the Baltimore Ravens was unacceptable, and to assure Rudolph was ready if that poor showing continued into Carolina.

Trubisky likely has one poor turnover limit before the Steelers make the change to Rudolph. Depending on how the offense is rolling, or what the score is at the time, there could be some leeway, but early one, it's a short chain, and minimal mistakes are allowed for the starter.

