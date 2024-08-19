Steelers Opponent Makes QB Decision
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are starting to get the pieces together for their 2024 campaign, and a major announcement has been made to who they will face in Week 6.
Pittsburgh travels to Las Vegas on Oct. 13 to take on the Las Vegas Raiders and they now know who will lead the offense onto the field. After a summer of competition between Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell, the Raiders have announced their starting quarterback, handing the job to Minshew before Week 1.
Minshew, 28, is 15-22 as a starting quarterback in the NFL. Most of his play come with the Jacksonville Jaguars, starting 20 games and going 7-13, but last season, he led the Indianapolis Colts to a 7-6 record with him as QB1.
Minshew holds a 62% completion percentage coming into the 2024 season, throwing for 9,937 yards and 59 touchdowns to 24 interceptions. In two games versus the Steelers, one with the Philadelphia Eagles and the other with the Colts, Minshew has thrown for 238 yards and three touchdowns.
The Steelers need to start fast this season, as everyone has pointed out the difficulty of the back half of their schedule. A win on the road against the Raiders will be crucial to that journey.
As for Pittsburgh, they're holding their own quarterback competition. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields remain in battle for the Week 1 job, and despite Wilson holding "pole position" in the race, the two are believed to be getting closer as the preseason moves on.
It'll be a battle of new quarterbacks either way when the Steelers travel to Vegas in Week 6. Pittsburgh will be looking for their stout defense and new offensive coordinator to claim an early-season victory against the rebuilding Raiders and their new starting quarterback.
