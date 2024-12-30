Report: Steelers to Play in Ireland Next Season
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are headed to Ireland in 2025, set to play an international game next season in Dublin. According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, the team expects to play their first overseas game since 2013 when they traveled to London to take on the Minnesota Vikings.
Steelers President Art Rooney II said earlier this year that he does expect an international game soon, hoping it will be in Ireland. Now, according to Dulac, the team has been informed they will play there, and are expected to be the home team.
"We’re hoping that sometime soon we’ll be playing another game in Ireland. We played back in the ’90s, it was a preseason game. We expect next time we play a game in Ireland it will probably be a regular-season game. And who knows, it could be one of these years coming up soon," Rooney said.
According to a source, the Steelers are expected to play the Green Bay Packers in Ireland. Pittsburgh would operate as the home team, while Green Bay would view it as an away matchup.
The NFL has already started to expand their international games, and will likely make Dublin and Paris new additions to the list moving forward. Pittsburgh appears to be the team that will kick things off in Ireland when the schedule is announced in the spring.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!