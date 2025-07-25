Steelers Veteran Playmaker Goes Down With Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still without two players as they finish Day 2 of training camp. As the team took the field at Saint Vincent College with a storm headed toward them but the heat still barring down, they were primarily healthy outside of two key offensive players.
Running back Cordarrelle Patterson and tight end Jonnu Smith both missed practice for a second day. Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed after practice that they continued to miss participation, but both remain day-to-day with unknown injuries.
Patterson has not been seen on the field during the first day of practices. The veteran running back is entering his second year with the team, competing with Kenneth Gainwell and Trey Sermon for a spot on the roster in 2025. While he's not unlikely to make the team, the injury could put him behind in any competition.
Smith has been present both days but has not participated beyond stretching and minor individual drills. The Steelers traded for Smith just before training camp in a move that sent Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Miami Dolphins and also added Jalen Ramsey.
The Steelers have big plans for Smith within the offense. After a Pro Bowl year with the Dolphins last season, Smith joins Pat Freiermuth as the leading tight ends, but will also likely play wide receiver and fullback for Pittsburgh.
The team will return to the field on Day 3 as they continue their ramp-up period. They'll begin padded practices on Tuesday, July 29.
