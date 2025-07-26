Jack Sawyer Compares Steelers to Ohio State
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made news by drafting two teammates from the same National Championship winning team in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Both fourth round linebacker Jack Sawyer and sixth round quarterback Will Howard were part of the 2024 National Champion Ohio State football team and both have been vocal participants early on in their National Football League careers with the Steelers. Howard was even rumored for a short time to be the possible starting quarterback before the signing of Aaron Rodgers.
Sawyer was asked about similarities between the Steelers and Ohio State during media availability at training camp and he responded with some of the things that have remained the same for him through his football journey between the two teams.
"Yeah, I mean I think that immediately I realized that the great tradition that we have here in Pittsburgh and the expectations to win a Super Bowl every year. Coming from Ohio State that's nothing less than that too, so for me coming here it's very similar that aspect." Sawyer said.
Sawyer came from a team that lost just one game last season, so the culture of winning was particularly strong. The team was excellent for his entire time at Ohio State, so he brings a culture of winning to the team. Sawyer was an instrumental part of Ohio State's success especially when it came to the College Football Playoff. A strip sack that led to a touchdown in the semifinal Cotton Bowl for Sawyer cemented his legacy as one of the top performers of the CFP era, and the Steelers recognized that when they drafted him in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Steelers also have a significant history of success, as they currently are in second place for most Super Bowl victories behind the New England Patriots.
While Sawyer is unlikely to start to open the season, it is very likely that he will get some run as a defensive player throughout the season and will get a chance to show his winning pedigree.
