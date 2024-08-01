Steelers Release Up-and-Coming LB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' roster is in a fluid state with training camp underway. Between injuries and player performance, the team's needs change on a daily basis. The injury bug is apparently running through the Steelers' camp, and it's costing an exciting player his roster spot.
Linebacker David Perales went down with an apparent knee injury during the 7 shots portion of a recent practice. Perales had to be carted off of the field and no further update was given. The sense was that the Steelers would add another linebacker to their training camp roster, and the team followed up on that by bringing back veteran Markus Golden.
To make room for Golden on the team's 90-man roster, the Steelers waived Perales. ESPN's Brooke Pryor broke the news from camp.
The move is a disappointing one for both Perales and the Steelers. The second-year linebacker showed promise over the past two camps with the team. He impressed in preseason action and earned a spot on the practice squad for the 2023 season. There was even chatter of the Fresno State product making the 53-man roster in 2024. Unfortunately, the team must view his injury as serious enough to bring in another player like Markus Golden.
With Perales out, the Steelers still have competition for the fourth outside linebacker spot. The top three are cemented on the team, with T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Nick Herbig forming one of the best trios of pass rushers in the NFL. The battle for the final spot will be one of the toughest competitions of camp and the preseason, with Golden, Jeremiah Moon, and Kyron Johnson all vying for that last roster spot.
