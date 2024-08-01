Justin Fields Beginning to Force Steelers Hand
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are waiting on the return of Russell Wilson, and while he'll remain in "pole position" when he is back on the field, the team is starting to see something special out of Justin Fields.
Fields has improved on a daily basis during Steelers training camp, starting with some viral throws and turning into a consistent quarterback that's making plays on a rep-by-rep basis.
"Justin has really taken advantage of the opportunity for additional snaps because Russ's been out some here the first week,” head coach Mike Tomlin said. "And so really excited about the trajectory of it, excited about it, continue to go with the process and having them display their skills."
Now, it's becoming known that Fields is "opening some eyes" within the Steelers organization. During an appearance on NFL Live, ESPN's Adam Schefter said that Fields is starting to force the team into at least considering a real competition before the end of camp due to his performance.
"What happens when you have the pole position and you suffer a calf strain early in camp and you give your competition some reps that enables Justin Fields to make a mark with the coaching staff," Schefter said. think Russell Wilson remains in pole position, but I also think that Justin Fields has opened some eyes and they see the type of offense they could have.
"We know how this staff has felt about Justin Fields in the past, and he has gotten better
at practice every day, as it’s been told to me."
The Steelers are doing this to themselves. By being cautious with Wilson's calf injury, the team is allowing themselves to see what they have in Fields. They're fully aware that it could create a competition, but they want to get as much out of a Fields evaluation as possible, and don't want any risk when it comes to Wilson's health.
The play component has evolved enough that Fields deserves some consideration. It's early, but the progression might be just as exciting as the play itself. Fields is not just showing what he's capable of, but that he's going to get better overtime. And if he's taken the steps he's done so far in just a week, it's hard not to think there's major growth that would come with a full season.
It's early, and while Wilson isn't Fields athletically, he's no stiff in the backfield. There's a strong chance Wilson comes out and shuts all of the talk down by showing he's clearly the better option - right now. Still, the longer Fields is out there, the more the Steelers get to see what their offense can look like under him. And right now, it's an offense that looks exciting.