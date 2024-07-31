Watch: Steelers' George Pickens Make Crazy Catch
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to an exciting start in training camp. The first days of padded practice have been a great chance for players to begin standing out and separating themselves from the rest of the pack.
One player who is having no trouble doing that is wide receiver George Pickens. The team's number one wideout heading into 2024 has all of the tools to be an elite wide receiver in this league. So far in camp, he's shown a nice connection with quarterback Justin Fields.
During the teams' first padded practice, the two linked up for several completions. They also came together for a superb play during 7 shots. Going one-on-one with cornerback Joey Porter Jr, there was little space for Pickens. Fields floated a ball into the corner of the endzone and Pickens made a spectacular one-handed effort to haul int he touchdown pass.
Thankfully, one of the people in attendance captured footage of the play. Shoutout to X user @Mazursky8895 for the video.
The clip is one of the most encouraging signs of training camp for two reasons. Firstly, it shows that Pickens is continuing his ascent and picking up where he left off in 2023. Whoever ends up under center for the Steelers will have sure-handed target in George Pickens.
Secondly, it's an excellent clip of Justin Fields. The competition for starting quarterback is still open, but Russell Wilson remains in pole position as camp continues. With Wilson limited however, Fields has a golden opportunity to force his way into more opportunities. This play to Pickens is just one, but it is one of several quality plays that Fields is making in training camp. Their connection is continuing to improve, and it's becoming one of the top stories of Steelers' training camp.
Make sure you bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more