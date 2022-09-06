Steelers to Retire Franco Harris Number on 50th Anniversary of Immaculate Reception

PITTSBURGH -- In chilling fashion, the Pittsburgh Steelers have announced they will retire Hall of Famer Franco Harris's No. 32 jersey during their Dec. 24 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

A day after the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception, the Steelers will retire the jersey of the greatest running back in the history of the franchise. Honoring one of the greatest plays in the team's history, Pittsburgh will hold a celebration the night before their matchup with the Raiders. Then, they will honor Harris during halftime of the game.

"I am thrilled we are going to honor Franco with this recognition by retiring his No. 32 jersey," Rooney said. "This is the 50th anniversary of one of the most memorable plays in NFL history; one that changed the course of our success with his 'Immaculate Reception' in 1972. My grandfather was once quoted as saying: "Before Franco got here, we didn't win much. Since he got here, we don't lose." I think that sums it up pretty good. Franco's impact on the franchise would be hard to overstate. That is why I think it is fitting and appropriate that we recognize Franco's remarkable career by retiring his Number 32 at our game on December 24."

Harris could not be more thankful. He will be just the third member of the team to have their number retired, joining Joe Greene and Ernie Stautner.

"I share this honor with my teammates, my coaches, the equipment and support personnel," Harris said. "What an honor to have my name hanging next to Ernie Stautner and my teammate and great friend, Joe Greene."

Harris will be the first offensive player to have their number retired in Pittsburgh. He joked it was "about time" an offensive guy got his number retired, but could not be more appreciative to team president Art Rooney II for the moment - saying it embraces all of the members of the teams in the 70s.

"In my wildest dreams, I never expected it," Harris said. "It was never on my mind. You just know that the Steelers don't retire numbers so you don't have any thoughts on it. So when Art mentioned it to me, I was blown away. that was a wild moment. Unbelievable."

