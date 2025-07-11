All Steelers

Steelers Reveal Jonnu Smith Jersey Number

The Pittsburgh Steelers revealed what number tight end Jonnu Smith will wear on the team.

Nov 17, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith (9) breaks free for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
The Pittsburgh Steelers are making it official with Jonnu Smith. Officially giving him a jersey number, that it. When Smith dons the black and gold this fall, he'll wear number 81. The team shared a photo of Smith in a number 81 Steelers jersey this morning.

Smith also wore 81 when he played with the Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons. Last season with the Miami Dolphins, wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. wore number 81, so Smith wore 9 instead. From 2013 to 2017, in college at Florida International University, Smith wore number 87.

Smith had a breakout season in 2024 with Miami. He recorded 88 receptions for 884 receiving yards, with eight touchdowns and only two fumbles. Smith appeared in all 17 games with Miami.

The Steelers had a busy offseason. They traded wide receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for 2026 draft picks, and sent Minkah Fitzpatrick to Miami in exchange for Smith and cornerback Jalen Ramsey. While they could still make some final additions, it seems like they've made all the biggest moves possible to stack the roster with targets for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, also a free agent addition from the New York Jets.

Smith will suit up with the Steelers for training camp on July 24. He'll share tight end duties with Pat Friermuth and Darnell Washington, though there's been some speculation that the Steelers will move him to wide receiver behind Metcalf.

Delilah Bourque
