Steelers Rookie Sensation Could Be Next Kick Returner
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are working a number of players at the kick returner position, trying to replace Cordarrelle Patterson after releasing the veteran just days into training camp. Names like Roman Wilson and Robert Woods are testing the waters as the return man, along with rookie running back Kaleb Johnson.
Johnson told reporters at training camp that he's seeing what he can bring to the return game for Pittsburgh. The third-round rookie is expected to be part of a three-headed monster in the backfield with Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell, but will also see what he can contribute on special teams as well.
"Kickoff return is always a tone-setter for me," Johnson said. "When I always come out, I like to get ready. So when I get out on the first play, I ain’t got butterflies. It’s like I already got it out. I feel like that’s my tone-setter, and that’s just built into my game. I’ve been doing that all my life, so I just keep applying it to the field."
At Iowa, Johnson returned 15 kick for a total of 402 yards, averaging 26.8 yards per return. That role diminshed as his role on the offense grew, which would likely be the case in Pittsburgh as he furthers his career.
Jaylen Warren helped Patterson as the return men last season, and this year, it could very well be Warren's backup who takes that role. As for the other side, Wilson is likely the favorite to join Johnson, as the two young offensive weapons look to develop away from the offense while earning their place within the group.
The outlook for Johnson is to eventually become the starting running back in Pittsburgh. Warren was tendered this offseason, leaving him on a one-year deal for the 2025 season. With Johnson being a third-round pick, chances are that he eventually becomes the bell-cow runner for the Steelers.
For now, he might add a spark to two areas of the team. Pittsburgh will test several returners during kickoffs in the preseason, but expect Johnson to see the field early as they find out what they have in their rookie star.
