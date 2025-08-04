Steelers Sign Former Bills DB
The Pittsburgh Steelers were active in their search for another defensive back during their off day from training camp on Monday.
According to KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson, the Steelers signed rookie Daryl Porter Jr. while also working out C.J. Henderson, who was on their roster last season.
Porter Jr., no relation to Joey, went undrafted out of Miami this spring. The 23-year-old began his collegiate career at West Virginia in 2020 and played in six games as a freshman.
During the 2021 campaign, Porter Jr. appeared in 13 contests for the Mountaineers and logged 40 tackles to go alongside an interception.
He opted to transfer ahead of the 2022 season and landed with Miami. Porter Jr. suited up in nine games during his first year with the program and posted 11 tackles before recording 23 tackles across nine contests in the 2023 campaign.
As a senior in 2024, Porter Jr. saw the field in 12 games and finished with 28 tackles before declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. The Buffalo Bills signed him after he wasn't selected, but he was waived on July 28.
Porter Jr.'s father, Daryl, was drafted in the sixth round of the 1997 draft by the Steelers, though he never appeared in a game for them. He did, however, play parts of five seasons in the league for the Detroit Lions (1997), Bills (1998 - 2000) and Tennessee Titans (2001), logging 90 tackles, four fumble recoveries and an interception in 55 contests.
Though Pittsburgh opted not to bring in Henderson this time around, perhaps they view him as an option to join either the 53-man roster or practice squad down the road.
A first-round pick out of Florida in 2020, Henderson signed to the Steelers' practice squad last September and was elevated to the active roster in October, but he did not play a game for them.
