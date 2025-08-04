Aaron Rodgers Advice to Steelers Weapons Revealed
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to work out the kings in their offense with their first preseason game just days away. The offense has looked outmatched through the initial part of training camp, and all of the new additions haven’t made up for the glaring issues along the offensive line and within their wide receiver’s room.
As the Steelers try to piece together an improved offense, the pressure falls on the new starting quarterback and his weapons. 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers is tasked with taking this team to the next level and leading them on a long, playoff run. Through the first two weeks of practices, he looks as good as a 21-year veteran can, but the offense isn't clicking like the defense. The lack of progress is a growing concern as their first preseason game approaches.
While the panic meter is about to be pushed, the players in the locker room aren’t even close to that. From everything the team is saying, they are going through a normal adjustment process. Starting tight end Pat Freiermuth recently discussed the acclimatization period between the receivers and tight ends and their new QB with Pat Kirwan and Jim Miller of Movin’ the Chains on SiriusXM NFL Radio. Despite the struggles, it's been a joy for the fifth-year TE because Rodgers makes everyone feel like they are going to get the ball.
“(Aaron Rodgers) tells everyone run their routes like you’re gonna get the ball,” he said. “I think it’s been good, because he expects details from everyone, the same that he expects from himself. That’s the cool part, is he holds us to a high standard, but he also holds himself to a high standard.”
That high standard is still developing in Pittsburgh, but the vote of confidence is encouraging to see. Freiermuth, along with fellow TE Jonnu Smith must establish a rapport and dependable connection with Rodgers to make this offense function. Especially as instability defines the wide receiver position, the QB to TE connection will be pivotal for success.
So, it’s nice to know that Freiermuth and Smith can count on Rodgers to look for them in the passing game Freiermuth is brimming with elite production potential, but he hasn’t had a quarterback capable of utilizing a playmaking tight end since Ben Roethlisberger retired. Hopefully, the bit of advice from Rodgers is matched by on the field production and the Steelers finally break the trend of having one of the most disappointing offenses in the NFL.
