Steelers QB Check-In: How Each Looks at Camp
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are two weeks through training camp, and all eyes have been on their new quarterback room, and new offense.
Camp has been filled with more fans than in the last five years, and that includes when first-round quarterback Kenny Pickett arrived for the first time. Everyone wants to see Aaron Rodgers, but everyone also has questions about Will Howard. And Mason Rudolph has provided plenty to talk about as well.
10 practices in, with nine of them being open to the public, it's time to check in on the Steelers quarterback room and where each of the four stand heading into the first preseason week.
Aaron Rodgers
The Steelers' wide receiver/tight end core is still trying to find their connection with Aaron Rodgers, who has had good and bad moments during training camp. He's yet to throw an interception since his opening pass to Patrick Queen, but he's also missed nearly all the starters at times when working in team drills.
Rodgers made it known that during training camp, he does test the waters to see what he can get away with now instead of trying it during the regular season. It's something Ben Roethlisberger used to do all the time.
"It shows us the type of throws he can truly make," tight end Pat Freiermuth said when asked about Rodgers testing those waters. "He's obviously trying to get adjusted to us. It reminds me of Ben when I was a rookie. In OTAs, he was throwing it high, throwing it behind me, stuff like that, and I was like, 'do I suck?' But it was more so him seeing catch radius and seeing what he can get away with and stuff like that. It's been very similar to that, so it's been great."
When Rodgers touches the field for the first time whether that's preseason or Week 1 of the regular season, that's when the true test starts. Right now, things don't look fantastic, as the offense has failed to win any day outside of one. Right now, they're 1-9 through 10 practices.
But Hall of Fame quarterbacks operate differently. And maybe we all have our bouncing around from QB to QB blinders on from the turnover the last few years.
Mason Rudolph
Mason Rudolph has had some pretty good days at training camp, looking consistent for the most part. Whether it's making Scotty Miller look like the team's second-best wide receiver, or having everyone excited about Darnell Washington's breakout season, Rudolph has helped the backups quiet a bit since the start of camp.
Not every day is perfect. When Rodgers sat out for a veteran rest day, Rudolph certainly struggled against the first team defense, but Rodgers has too, so it was expected. But as a backup, the Steelers have as reliable of a guy as they can get.
There is no competition from Will Howard or Skylar Thompson, and Pittsburgh should feel pretty good about their QB2. Rudolph looks like the quarterback he was when he left the Steelers - able to make every throw and could definitely give your team the leadership it needs if needed to step in for a stretch.
So far, he's been the best quarterback on the field. But it's very hard to judge equally with how good the first team defense is.
Will Howard
The sixth-round rookie came into training camp and was the biggest topic of conversation any fan wanted to have. "How's Will Howard look?" has come up on every podcast, mailbag and DM out there, and for good reason as, right now, he's the only future the Steelers have.
The first week, there was nothing to report. Howard looked comfortable in the offense, but wasn't having these super exciting days or making insane passes. However, week two changed a lot of that.
Howard had three very good days in a row, showing off his accuracy and building chemistry with a number of wide receivers. His most impressive pass probably came on a deep ball just outside the seem to Lance McCutchen, over the head of a defender and perfectly into his chest.
He's had a few good ones, though.
The final day of practice in the second week wasn't as hot for the rookie, as he threw a few interceptions during one-on-one drills, and didn't have the best team drill sessions.
Still, all signs are positive about Howard adjustment to the NFL. He's got plenty of growth in front of him. What that means, we don't know yet, but it's certainly a good start for a rookie.
Skylar Thompson
Skylar Thompson came into training camp as QB3 and has since become the clear QB4 behind Howard. He's had some tough days, throwing multiple interceptions throughout camp, but also some good practices, really standing out amongst the crowd with his accuracy.
Truthfully, Thompson is probably already a lock for the practice squad, if he doesn't end up elsewhere after roster cuts. Pittsburgh will be glad to have him around throughout the season because of his athleticism and ability to place the football, plus having experience in Arthur Smith's offense throughout the summer.
Unless he really explodes in the preseason, though, there haven't been many notes about him beating Howard for the day, which likely means he's currently fourth on the depth chart.
