Steelers QB Named Surprise Cut Candidate
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers firmly believe Russell Wilson can take them to the promise land this season, giving them their best shot at a Super Bowl run in 2024. But with Justin Fields in the building, there's going to be some sort of quarterback competition, and one analyst believes it could strike the end for Wilson.
Pro Football Network's Dakota Randell named one cut candidate for each team, and his selection for the Steelers was surprising. He believes that if Fields overcomes Wilson being in "poll position" and ends up winning the starting job, Pittsburgh could move on from Wilson before the season.
"With a salary of just over $1 million, Russell Wilson arguably is more valuable to the Steelers if he stays on the roster. However, the salary also makes him easy to cut, and if Justin Fields wins the starting QB job, Pittsburgh might want to cut Wilson to avoid distractions," Randell writes.
Fields needs to really prove himself to be the team's QB1 this season. Wilson has shown no indication of giving up the job during Organized Team Activities or minicamp. He'll head into training camp as the starter, but Fields will get a bigger shot at proving himself in Latrobe.
If Fields did win the starting job, it would be a giant looming question as to whether or not the Steelers would consider cutting Wilson. If Pittsburgh is hunting for a Super Bowl, they want to make sure they have a backup plan in place. Wilson provides a much stronger one than their other options of Kyle Allen and John Rhys Plumlee.
Only time will tell, but cutting Wilson seems risky. That being said, having him as a backup and it becoming a distraction seems like just as big of a risk.
