Steelers WR Says Offense Played Best After Kenny Pickett
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers went through a lot last season on the offensive side of the football. Despite believing Kenny Pickett was their next franchise quarterback and hoping another year with offensive coordinator Matt Canada would only make things better, they found themselves in a hurricane of moves, trying their best to make a playoff push happen late in the season.
The team quickly became one of the worst offensive systems in the NFL, with everyone criticising the abilities of Canada and wondering whether or not Pickett was built to start in the NFL. Eventually, the team fired Canada in an unprecidented move, letting the offensive coordinator go in the middle of the season.
Then, after an injury late in the year, the team turned to Mason Rudolph for the final stretch, and put up some of their best offensive performances of the season.
Wide receiver Calvin Austin believes that's when the group found their groove. Speaking with 92.9 ESPN, Austin said the offense played it's best football after the dust settled and they were able to move forward with a new offensive coordinator and quarterback.
"It did make things a little difficult," Austin said. "Just because when you go through three quarterbacks, no matter what team you are, it’s gonna be some ups and downs. It was just difficult because the offense, we didn’t really catch our rhythm until probably the last four games of the season."
Over the first 14 games of the season, the Steelers offense ranked 28th in passing yards per game and 16th in rushing yards per game. They ranked 28th in points per game as well. Over the last three games of the season, they ranked 16th in passing yards, 3rd in rushing yards and 5th in points.
This season, they're working with a new offensive coordinator and quarterback, but the Steelers are expected to be much more grounded than the last two years. With Arthur Smith taking over the offense and Russell Wilson expected to start at quarterback, the team is looking at veteran leadership and plenty of winning experience to carry them in 2024.
