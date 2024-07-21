Steelers Predicted to Make Huge QB Deal
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into the 2024 season with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields working on one-year deals. It's not the perfect situation after drafting a quarterback in the first round three years ago, but the team has set themselves up with options.
When it comes to 2025, though, no one is certain what is going to happen. For now, Wilson is expected to be the starter, but at just 25-years-old, the opportunity to keep Fields seems enticing for those covering the team.
Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr believes Pittsburgh makes a pretty big splash with one of their quarterbacks. After predicting Wilson will be sent to free agency next spring, he predicts Fields signs a three-year deal, somewhere in the ballpark of what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gave Baker Mayfield.
"Personally, I think Fields started to really come on as a passer. He was better in two-minute situations and still has an excellent touch on the football. I think with time, effort and good coaching, he could round into a consistent top-12 player at the position. That said, he is very much a free agent at the end of this season and has what so many quarterbacks do not: incredible movement skills and the ability to accelerate any offense where the run and pass are intimately tied together," Orr writes.
"Way-too-early-prediction: Fields will re-sign with the Steelers on a Baker Mayfield–style three-year deal at season’s end."
Mayfield signed a three-year, $100 million deal with the Buccaneers this offseason, adding $50 million in guaranteed money and another $15 million in incentives.
The Steelers have been believed to be looking at a Jordan Love-type deal with Fields, and some were skeptical of that. Now, one league analyst is saying $100 million.
Only time will tell, but Fields is going to have to take advantage of every opportunity he's given if he wants to sign a big-time deal with the Steelers next offseason. Especially one that big.
