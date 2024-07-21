Steelers Named Landing Spot for Jets WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for options at wide receiver, and are believed to be the front-runners to acquire San Francisco 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk, if a trade is made. If not, they'll be looking for a backup plan, and one name has emerged as a possible option.
Without Aiyuk, or even a name like Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams, the Steelers will turn to backup options. One name that could be on that list is currently in New York. And with the Jets having plenty of talent at wide receiver, they could look to move on from one of their veteran names during training camp.
USA Today's Cody Woodroof believes the Steelers could be in on a trade for Jets wideout Allen Lazard.
"The New York Jets feel like a team that could make an aggressive trade to add talent this summer to help maximize the remainder of quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ career. With only about $6 million in cap space, that might make a player like Lazard expendable in what will be a crucial season for the Jets," Woodroof writes.
"While he joined Rodgers in the 2023 offseason, he’s probably not going to start for the franchise this fall. Trading Lazard for a late-round pick would net New York $10 million in cap space, which could easily go to good use to add talent elsewhere on the roster."
Lazard, 28, is coming off a tough season with the Jets, catching just 23 passes for 311 yards and a touchdown. Still, the veteran has had explosive seasons, racking up 2,547 yards and 21 touchdowns throughout his six year career.
If Lazard is headed to Pittsburgh for a late-round pick, it makes some sense. The Steelers would simply add him to a name of candidates who could make the roster, and chances are Lazard has more upside than some names that are already on the team.
Still, it's not the solution they're looking for. But heading into training camp, they may have any big-name options left by the start of the season.
