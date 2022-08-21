Steelers See All They Need Out of Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers came into their second preseason game with a headline goal - to let Kenny Pickett see "varsity action." Well, after two drives at the end of the first half, head coach Mike Tomlin has seen enough.

Pickett was pulled for Mason Rudolph, who started the second half for the Steelers. Mitch Trubisky played the first and some of the second quarter before the rookie took over with 5:55 left in the first half.

He finished his time completing six of seven passes for 76 yards and a touchdown. He finished with a 151.5 QBR after leading the offense 63 yards to score a go-ahead touchdown with 1:05 left on the clock.

The Steelers must have seen all they needed to out of the rookie. Through two games, Pickett is 19 of 22 for 171 yards and three touchdowns.

Rudolph is set to finish the second half and get more reps than any of the three quarterbacks. Earlier in the week, he spoke about his lack of first-team reps during the quarterback battle, saying he'd like to see more. He'll work with some of the first-team in-game.

With trade rumors circulating about the veteran QB, some may question if this playing time could attract attention from other teams as the regular season inches closer.

