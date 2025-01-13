Steelers Official 2025 NFL Draft Pick Revealed
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 NFL Draft has officially been revealed, with the black and gold selecting 21st in the first round this April. Pittsburgh's loss to the Baltimore Ravens was followed by losses for the Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, giving the Steelers their place in the opening round.
This is familiar territory for the Steelers, who have picked within the 20-25 range for most of the last 10 years. Last season, they selected 20th overall, landing offensive tackle Troy Fautanu.
The Steelers will be looking at a number of positions throughout the offseason, and will try to fill some through free agency and others through the NFL Draft. Quarterback will headline all decisions by this team, and it's unknown if they will bring back one of their two starters in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. If not, they may try to make a move to land a name like Jalen Milroe, who will be available in the middle of the first round.
Outside of QB, wide receiver, cornerback, defensive tackle and running back highlight their list of needs. Expect all positions to have new names in 2025, and if the Steelers figure out their quarterback role before the draft, they may use the 21st pick on a skill position to add help for the coming season.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held on April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
