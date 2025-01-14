Mike Tomlin Reveals Steelers QB Plan
In his final press conference of the season, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin laid out the team's plan at the quarterback position in the early stages of the offseason as Russell Wilson, Justin Fields and Kyle Allen are all set to reach free agency.
"Obviously, we don't have a quarterback under contract, and so we got some major discussions there," Tomlin said. "It was a really good experience with the three quarterbacks that were on our roster this year, individually and collectively. We are certainly open to considering those guys, but there's a lot of work ahead of us, and the major work obviously, starts first and foremost with just understanding what our options are, what the field looks like in free agency, what the draft pool looks like, and then beginning the process in terms of decision-making based on known variables."
Finding a signal caller is perhaps Pittsburgh's top order of business this offseason as the organization continues its search for a top-end player at the position.
The Steelers could opt to run things back with Wilson, who threw for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions, though the fact that he oversaw the team's five-game losing streak to end the season may hurt his case for a return.
All indications are that Pittsburgh would love to retain Fields and continue his development within offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's system, but the 25-year-old will likely be a popular name on the open market given how many franchises will seek an upgrade at quarterback.
When asked if Fields took the steps to become a full-time starter, and if that's an option for Pittsburgh, Tomlin confirmed.
"Certainly," he said.
The Steelers, at pick No. 21, aren't in a spot where they'll be able to address their own needs at the position in the NFL Draft without surrendering significant resources to move up in what's considered a relatively weak class, so going the veteran route appears more suitable for them once again.
Tomlin stated that he's comfortable with welcoming Wilson or Fields back, though as he inferred, Pittsburgh has plenty of work and research to do on the other options available before making a final declaration that may dictate how its 2025 campaign will play out.
