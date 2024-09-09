Steelers Sign Former Broncos Punter
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly set to sign punter Corliss Waitman, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
The news comes a day after Cameron Johnston suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Steelers' Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons. His leg was hit by Falcons defenders during a punt attempt in the fourth quarter, and he exited the game with what head coach Mike Tomlin described as a "serious" injury following the contest.
Waitman joins Pittsburgh after beginning his NFL career with the organization in 2020. He would spend the entirety of his rookie season on the practice squad before being waived in May of 2021.
Waitman caught on with the Las Vegas Raiders in July of 2021 towards the beginning of training camp. He was left off of the team's 53-man roster and was subsequently waived that August.
The New England Patriots scooped him up and signed him to their practice squad in November of that same year before the Steelers came back around and added him to their active roster in December.
Waitman appeared in two regular season games to close out the 2021 campaign, recording a total of seven punts for 365 yards over that span.
Pittsburgh waived him in January of 2022, though the Denver Broncos claimed him and he would eventually be named the team's starter out of training camp. He played all 17 games for the team in 2022, punting a league-leading 96 times for a total of 4,470 yards.
The Patriots signed him during free agency in March of 2023 and released him during final roster cuts. He resurfaced on the team's practice squad until he was let go in October.
The Chicago Bears added him on a reserves/futures contract in January of 2024, though they also waived him at final cuts.
