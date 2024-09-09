Insider: Steelers Could Bring Back Familiar Face
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers lost one of their biggest offseason additions as punter Cameron Johnston suffered a leg injury that head coach Mike Tomlin labeled "serious" after the game. Now, heading into just Week 2, Pittsburgh needs to find a new boot for special teams, and one insider believes they'll call a familiar face.
With Johnston expected to miss the entire 2024 season with a knee injury, the Steelers will need a punter. Speaking on 93.7 The Fan, Pat McAfee Show correspondent Mark Kaboly said the team could look to re-sign a player they released during the offseason, bringing back Pressley Harvin III.
"I’m guessing somebody they’ve already had in already. If it’s Pressley Harvin, he had a pretty decent preseason, but he’s almost more of a good weather guy, right?” Kaboly said. "He’s very good when the weather’s nice out, when it’s not nice out, he’s a little iffy. I mean, Brad Wing did decent when he was here, what last year. I’m sure there’s punters out there. They’re just gonna have to bring him in there. It’s a shame. ‘Cause I mean, Cam Johnson’s out for the season. Not only is he a good guy, he’s a heck of a punter, maybe one of their best punters in the past 30 or 40 years. And that’s a kick in the teeth right there with that.
"But yeah, that hurts because when you play defense, run the ball, the third part of that equation is being able to punt the ball and put yourself in good situation for the defense to be able to create a long field. And I don’t know who they’re bringing in. I would guess Pressley Harvin might get the call first."
Harvin, 25, spent time with the San Francisco 49ers this preseason and made some noise while there. But during his time in Pittsburgh, he averaged just 39.4 yards per punt. With the team in a pinch, though, a reunion could be on deck for the Steelers.
