Steelers Have Massive Decision to Make
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers walked into the regular season with Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback. And after a full summer trying to make a quarterback "competition" seem real, they lasted just one practice before having to actually consider if it should be.
When Wilson went down with a calf injury during training camp, the thought didn't change. He was going to be the Steelers starting quarterback and the team wasn't going to change their minds and waste a veteran signing.
When Wilson aggravated the injury before Week 1 in Atlanta, things changed. This became the first real chance Justin Fields had at showing the Steelers he should be the starter. And while he didn't go out there and neccassarily impress, he might have shown that he's the quarterback this team needs with the offense they're looking to run.
The Steelers offense continued to struggle. Despite adding two new quarterbacks and an offensive coordinator, this unit looked better, but still unimpressive. And with no touchdowns scored and an 18-10 win coming from the leg of Chris Boswell, there are many who are skeptical this group has what it takes to be a promising defense.
If the Steelers offense isn't going to be anything special, though, maybe Fields is the man for the job. Not because he's a better quarterback than Wilson, but because his ability to make something out of nothing could might be the difference maker between setting up the offense with another first down and missing a much-needed opportunity to keep a drive alive.
This wouldn't be a concern if Wilson wasn't dealing with a calf injury. Because of the specific injury, you have to be worried about whether or not he can move around. If he can't, the Steelers offense just won't be able to function with the needed mobility of their quarterback. And because of that, Fields is the better option.
The Steelers have a decision to make. It's not the best scenario for this team, but it's the one they're faced with. And even without Fields putting on a performance worthy of a starting job, Pittsburgh must consider giving him it.
