Steelers Sign Former Ravens Safety
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding another safety to their lineup, signing former Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets defensive back Chuck Clark, the team announced.
Clark was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth-round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He played 96 games in Baltimore, becoming the starter in his third season and going on to start 63 games throughout his tenure.
In 2023, he tore his ACL, ending his season before it started. The following year, he signed with the Jets in free agency. He played 12 games, which all came as starts, for New York, recording 69 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, fumble recovery, and two pass deflections.
As a member of the Ravens, he recorded 384 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, 32 pass deflections and five interceptions.
The 30 year old now joins the Steelers shortly into training camp, where he'll join DeShon Elliott and Juan Thornhill. Elliott, a former member of the Ravens, and Thornhill, a former member of the Cleveland Browns, leave Pittsburgh's safety room full of former AFC North rivals.
Clark will be viewed as the top option to work with Thornhill at the free safety position, while likely moving as the backup behind him and Elliott. After the Steelers traded Minkah Fitzpatrick, they had an immediate need for the position, and while many looked at names like Justin Simmons in free agency, the Steelers are bringing in a former Baltimore Raven.
In a corresponding move, the Steelers released defensive tackle Dominque Davis.
