Steelers Sign Memphis WR
The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms with their first undrafted free agent of the current cycle.
According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, Memphis wide receiver Roc Taylor will be joining the Steelers.
The team did not leave the draft with a receiver, meaning Taylor will help fill that void.
The Oxford, Ala., native initially committed to the Tennessee Volunteers, though after head coach Jeremy Pruitt was fired, he signed with Memphis as a member of its 2021 recruiting class.
Taylor posted eight catches for 117 yards as a true freshman before finishing the 2022 campaign with 225 yards and a touchdown across 20 receptions.
His best individual showing came in 2023 as the Tigers turned in a 10-3 season. Taylor led the program in both catches and yards with 69 and 1,083, respectively, while also finding his way into the end zone on four occasions in 13 games.
As a senior this past year, he once again led Memphis in catches (66) and yards (950) to go alongside two touchdowns while the program compiled an 11-2 record and ranked No. 24 in the final AP poll.
At the NFL Combine, Taylor ran a 4.49-second 40-yard dash with a 1.53-second 10-yard shuttle, 30 1/2-inch vertical jump and 10-foot, 2-inch broad jump.
