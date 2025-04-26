Steelers Select Central Michigan CB/PR in NFL Draft
The Pittsburgh Steelers have made their final pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, choosing Central Michigan cornerback/punt returner Donte Kent at No. 229 overall in the seventh round.
He is the first, and only, defensive back Pittsburgh will leave the draft with this time around.
Kent spent his entire collegiate career with the Chippewas, first stepping onto the field during the 2020 campaign.
He tallied 29 total passes defended between the 2021 and 2022 seasons while logging 16 over the 2023 and 2024 campaigns with the program.
Appearing in 53 games, Kent put up 234 tackles, 46 passes defended and two interceptions while also making an impact as a punt returner this past year, recording 217 yards and a touchdown on 16 attempts.
At his Pro Day, he reportedly turned in a 4.38-second 40-yard dash while measuring in at 5-foot-11 and 187 pounds.
He joins Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson, Ohio State edge rusher Jack Sawyer, Ohio State quarterback Will Howard and Washington linebacker Carson Bruener as Pittsburgh's selections this year.
The team will now turn its full attention to securing undrafted free agents over the coming hours and days before rookie minicamp begins.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!