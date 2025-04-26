Shedeur Sanders Ship Has Sailed for Steelers
For as long as the Pittsburgh Steelers' draft class is lacking a quarterback while Shedeur Sanders remains on the board, we're going to see the two sides linked to one another.
To a certain extent, it's understandable why that would continue to be the case. Pittsburgh didn't use one of its top-30 visits on the Colorado star just to say it did it, and perhaps there was some validity to the rumors that it was heavily weighing selecting him with the No. 21 overall pick in the first round.
As we sit here before the third and final day of the draft kicks off, however, it's probably time to leave this storyline in the dust.
If the Steelers truly believed Sanders was a franchise-level talent, or at the very least capable of holding down the starting job for the foreseeable future, he'd already be donning the black and gold.
It's extremely telling that Pittsburgh has passed on him twice thus far, landing Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon and Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson in the process. Evidently, the Steelers aren't the only organization that has soured on Sanders either.
The Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints, all of whom were pinned as potential landing spots for Sanders, have opted against picking him thus far despite having multiple opportunities to do so.
Sanders' fall down the board is one of the more staggering developments of any draft in recent memory. Pittsburgh could have another chance to end the suspense and choose him with the No. 123 pick in the fourth round, but again, if it valued him, he'd already be in tow.
Now, the focus should be on the plethora of other signal caller options still available. Whether that be Texas' Quinn Ewers or Ohio State's Will Howard, both of whom have been rumored as potential Steelers targets since early in the pre-draft process, or Syracuse's Kyle McCord, who had a top-30 visit with the team earlier this month.
We may never learn the full backstory behind Sanders' plummet, but at this point it's clear that Pittsburgh is ready and willing to leave its fleeting interest in him behind while going in another direction.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!