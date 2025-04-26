Will Howard Sends Message to Steelers Fans
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers found their quarterback in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, selecting Ohio State's Will Howard. While many had Howard going earlier in the NFL Draft, the board shook out so teams could grab a QB late, including the Steelers.
Howard doesn't care when he's drafted, though. The National Champion passer was thrilled to be selected when speaking with media after the pick, and then shared a message on social media to the fans. Rocking a Steelers hat and still wet from jumping in the pool, Howard shared his excitement with the world, welcoming himself to Steelers Nation.
"What's up Steelers Nation! Just jumped in the pool with my family to celebrate," Howard said. "Can't wait to be a part of this. Can't wait to get to Pittsburgh to get started. Let's go!"
Howard makes his way to Pittsburgh to likely work behind Mason Rudolph and Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers has yet to sign with the Steelers, but there remains a belief he will before the start of the season. For now, Rudolph is their QB1, with rookie Howard coming in to compete for a backup job.
The Steelers liked Howard throughout the process and eventually added him to a roster that they hope is very young over the next two years. Maybe the outlook on Howard today isn't that he's going to be a starter in Pittsburgh, but the hopes is surely there.
The 23-year-old carries 44 career starts in college between Ohio State and Kansas State and a National Championship ring with him. He enters the NFL as a late-round pick with a ton to prove. But that isn't stopping his joy on draft day.
