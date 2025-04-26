Steelers Announce Derrick Harmon's Jersey Number
A lot of people have been watching the Pittsburgh Steelers closely as they work their way through the 2025 NFL Draft, and their first-round pick is a step closer to playing professional football. Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon was selected by the Steelers No. 21 overall out of the University of Oregon and has chosen his jersey number.
In a tweet from the Steelers, it was revealed Harmon will wear No. 99 on the defensive side of the ball. Larry Ogunjobi wore 99 over the last three seasons with the Steelers, but he isn’t the most popular player to don the digit.
Brett Keisel played 12 years with the Steelers, all while wearing 99. As a defensive end, Keisel won a pair of Super Bowls with the Steelers and was a Pro Bowler during the 2010 season.
Over his 156-game career, Keisel 408 total tackles with 30 sacks and was a fan favorite around the City of Pittsburgh.
Those are some big shoes to fill behind the No. 99, but Harmon seems ready to take the mantle as a key piece of the Steelers’ future.
During his final season with the Oregon Ducks, Harmon picked up 45 total tackles with 10.5 coming behind the line of scrimmage.
As a first-round pick, the expectations are bound to be high for Harmon. Some have already said he could be the future of the defense after the Cameron Heyward era comes to an end.
If Harmon pans out as planned, he should do the No. 99 proud in Pittsburgh.
