Steelers Sign Minnesota Duluth OL
The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing a small-school offensive lineman as part of their undrafted free agent class.
Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the University of Minnesota Duluth's Aiden Williams has agreed to terms with the Steelers and became the first player at his position in the team's rookie class.
He was graded as a seventh-round prospect/priority free agent by NFL.com's Lance Zierlein, who believes Williams is worth a shot based on his athleticism and measurables.
"Sixth-year senior who is likely to transition from tackle to guard due to a lack of length," Zierlein wrote. "Williams has a frame that should accept more muscle mass with additional work and he plays with admirable aggression. He has the athletic qualities move-blocking teams look for and can get to play-side/back-side blocks. His hand placement and pad level frequently leave him at a disadvantage leverage-wise, though, and his pass protection is too reactive, leading to frantic recoveries that lack technique. Williams has developmental potential that might warrant a trip to a practice squad for a look."
An Alaska native who participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl, Williams spent his entire collegiate career at UMD. He started out as a tight end before transitioning to the offensive line while primarily lining up as a tackle, though he has some experience at guard.
At his Pro Day, Williams ran a 5.17-second 40-yard dash while measuring in at 6-foot-5 1/2 and 314 pounds at the Shrine Bowl.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!