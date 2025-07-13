Steelers Have Sleeper Super Bowl Weapon
PITTSBURGH -- The running back room is an exciting place for the Pittsburgh Steelers. With the departure of Najee Harris and the addition of several exciting newcomers, there’s plenty of optimism to partake in.
Jaylen Warren and rookie Kaleb Johnson are expected to shoulder the bulk of the snaps at running back for the Steelers. They have a combination of speed and power that fits ideally in offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s schemes. Further exciting things is their third-string back and Super Bowl winner, Kenneth Gainwell. The veteran RB brings championship experience and a blend of skills that should perfectly complement the starting duo.
The Steelers became quickly familiar with Gainwell during the 2024 season. When they battled the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15, Gainwell was an impact player. He picked up 20 rushing yards, 40 receiving yards, and 63 punt and kick return yards for 123 all-purpose yards.
Is that a stat line that screams MVP? Of course not. But it was a productive game from the 2021 fifth-round pick, something he’s managed to do his entire career. He finished the 2024 season with 75 carries for 290 yards and a touchdown. He also hauled in 16 receptions for 116 yards while averaging 7.3 yards per reception.
It’s that versatility that makes Gainwell such a valuable addition. He didn’t sign a one-year contract in PIttsburgh to be the featured back. He’s well aware of his role on the Steelers in 2025, and he’s well suited to fill it. He can spell Warren or Johnson for a series or a game if needed, and he gives the Steelers’ offense confidence that things will continue to run smoothly.
That trust and dependability will be huge for the offense as they implement multiple new pieces. These pieces include a new starting quarterback, a new superstar wide receiver, a new playmaking tight end, and a new configuration on the offensive line. The pieces are all individually exciting, but now they have to come together and gel to be successful. Now, the difficult part of the process truly begins.
