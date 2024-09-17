Steelers Sticking With Same QB Plan
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing to stick with Justin Fields at quarterback once again, with head coach Mike Tomlin announcing the team is planning to start the young QB in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Steelers are still waiting for Russell Wilson to turn to full strength after suffering a calf injury in training camp and then aggravating the injury prior to Week 1 in practice. While they continue to allow Wilson to recover, they're focused on the players they have healthy, and are moving forward with Fields in Week 3.
Tomlin said Wilson is not scheduled to be a full participant in practice this week and until he is, they will stick with Fields. "We'll stay in that mindset until something else happens," Tomlin said on sticking with Fields.
Fields is 2-0 this season, throwing for 273 yards and a touchdown, completing 30 of 43 passes in the first two games. He has not caused a turnover this season.
NFL insiders have made it known that Fields could have control of the job long-term after starting undefeated.
"Russell Wilson is working his way back and as long as that’s the case Justin Fields is the starter. You’re not gonna take the guy out of the lineup when you’re winning football games," ESPN's Adam Schefter said.
The Steelers will not shut down Wilson this early in the week and will leave the door open for Wilson to play. If he is inactive, the team will still utilize him as the emergency quarterback as they have through the first two games.
The backup will be Kyle Allen. Wilson will only be eligible to play as the emergency QB if both Fields and Allen are unable to play.
