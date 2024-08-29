Steelers Targeted Former Dolphins DB
PITTSBURGH -- Looking to round out their practice squad following roster cuts, the Pittsburgh Steelers couldn't come to terms with an undrafted rookie safety who had no shortage of interest around the league.
KPRC 2's Aaron Wilson reported that the Houston Texans signed Mark Perry to their practice squad on Thursday afternoon. Perry drew offers from the Steelers, New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets among others before settling on the Texans.
The 21-year-old TCU product was high school teammates with C.J. Stroud at Rancho Cucamonga High School in Rancho Cucamonga, California.
He inked a deal with the Miami Dolphins after he was not selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. Perry was placed on the active/non-football injury list on July 16 with an undisclosed affliction. He was activated a week later and was officially cleared in partake in practices and preseason games.
Perry appeared in all three of Miami's preseason games, tallying a total of 117 defensive snaps and 25 on special teams, 13 of which were as a returner.
He spent a majority of his time in the box and as a free safety, playing a combined 98 snaps in those roles. Perry finished with four total tackles, a quarterback hit, an interception and a pass breakup while allowing four receptions for 64 yards on seven targets.
The Dolphins waived Perry on Tuesday despite giving him $165,000 in guaranteed money as a UDFA. The team reportedly had interest in retaining him on their practice squad after he went unclaimed, but Perry ultimately opted for a change of scenery.
Perry spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career at Colorado ('19 - '21). He played in parts of 25 games for the Buffaloes, recording a total of 92 tackles, two sacks and three interceptions over that stretch.
Perry transferred to TCU ahead of the 2022 season and was a key contributor for the Horned Frogs in their run to a College Football Playoff National Championship game appearance, playing in all 15 games and finishing with 84 tackles.
Perry attended the East-West Shrine Bowl and ran a 4.40 40-yard dash at the Big 12's Pro Day following his senior year last season, though it wasn't enough to entice teams to draft him.
