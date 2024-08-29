Steelers, Brandon Aiyuk Saga Continues
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers, or at least many surrounding the team, believed a wide receiver option would emerge during roster cuts. Instead, they reportedly made different calls for trades, but nothing has formulated just yet.
Meanwhile, the Brandon Aiyuk saga continues. And just when you thought it was coming to an end, and the Steelers were clearly on the outside looking in, it heated right back up.
Heading into the week, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch expressed that he believed Aiyuk was going to return to practice. All eyes were on the practice field on Wednesday when the All-Pro was set to take the field and begin the season with the rest of the 53-man roster.
Instead, he didn't show up, marking the beginning of his actual "hold out," and adding another chapter to the chaotic and drama filled roller coaster of the summer.
To this point, the Steelers are believed to remain in the race. They've offered what they will to the 49ers, which is believed to be a second and a third-round pick, and are waiting to see how things turn out. The 49ers are stuck in their ways, believing they will ink a deal with Aiyuk before the season. If it doesn't happen, Pittsburgh is expected to be the landing spot - if their offer hasn't changed.
In the meantime, Pittsburgh is shopping elsewhere. They've reportedly called about John Metchie from the Houston Texans, and could continue to scope the market for excess receivers on other teams.
If nothing turns out there, chances are they make one final effort for Aiyuk. But with no football play throughout the spring or summer, and Week 1 just two weeks ago, they may not feel as confident that Aiyuk is ready to step on the field and contribute right away. That could impact their offer.
This remains a wait and see situation, and not a very fun one for Steelers fans. But every time Aiyuk seems to be taking a step forward with the 49ers, we're all reminded they still aren't that close on a deal.
