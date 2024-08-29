Steelers Make Logical Choice With Starting QB
PITTSBURGH -- After a summer of speculation regarding who will be the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback, the madness came to an official end when head coach Mike Tomlin named Russell Wilson as QB1. He and back-up Justin Fields provided an entertaining training camp and preseason battle, as Fields attempted to supersede the veteran signal-caller. Despite some exciting moments, Tomlin didn't overthink this situation and went with the simplest, and ultimately best, choice at quarterback.
With such a large group calling for Justin Fields to be the Steelers' starter, choosing Wilson could easily be criticized as one of Tomlin's coaching blunders. Fields is younger and may certainly be the long-term solution at QB but, he's not the solution right now.
Now, Tomlin could have overthought this entire situation and gone with Fields. He showed some flashes in the preseason, extending plays with his legs, slicing the defense with an occasional read option, and certainly did enough to show why he was such a well regarded prospect out of college. He also showed a lack of accuracy and pocket presence several times, missing open receivers and bailing out of the pocket prematurely.
Meanwhile Wilson showed exactly what Arthur Smith, Tomlin, and company are hoping to achieve with their offense. He took some sacks in his short preseason appearances, but he also showed that he can let a play develop and find his open receiver at a level that Fields hasn't quite gotten to yet.
Tomlin is often discussed as one of the most expansive thinkers in the NFL. Simultaneously a defensive schematic specialist and player manager, his reputation as a top head coach includes his sometimes hard to follow analogies and sayings. "The standard is the standard," being one of the best examples of his Tomlin-isms. He added his usual flair to this QB battle, describing Wilson as being in "pole position" as training camp opened. There's a world where Tomlin stepped to the podium, named Fields the starter, and rattled off some sort of quip in the process.
That time may still come for the Steelers, but not before week one. Tomlin avoided the overthinking in this situation and his team is better off for it. They now have a hungry, determined, and still qualified Russell Wilson ready to lead their offense to a postseason win.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.