Steelers Avoid Massive Injury Scare
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are gearing up for their first week of regular season games, and they are hoping to have a healthy lineup when they take on the Atlanta Falcons. They received some good news, as rookie offensive tackle Troy Fautanu makes his way back to full participant and fellow rookie wide receiver took part in drills again. The team also received some significant bad news, as they continue to make their final preparations for week one.
According to NFL insider Adam Schefte, the Steelers' starting left guard Isaac Seumalo is expected to miss multiple weeks with a pectoral injury. Schefter first broke the news regarding the Steelers' guard via his X account. He then followed up his initial report with an update. According to his team sources, the Steelers believe Seumalo avoided a season-ending injury. The timeline for his return is still unclear, but there's hope he can return for the 2024 campaign.
"Initial tests showed that Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo did not suffer a season-ending pectoral injury," he said. "The team is still weighing how long he could miss but as one source said, 'We dodged a bullet.'"
With Seumalo out for any period of time, the Steelers' offensive line takes another hit. They already lost veteran lineman and presumptive starting center Nate Herbig for the season, catapulting rookie Zach Frazier into the starting job.
Now the Steelers turn to Mason McCormick, another rookie from the team's 2024 draft class, and second-year utility lineman Spencer Anderson as the team's remaining options at left guard. McCormick improved throughout the preseason, and he looks like he can be a contributor eventually. Similarly, Anderson has impressed the team with his positional versatility, playing both tackle and guard at different times during his two years with the organization. Anderson's extra year of professional experience may give him the edge over McCormick, but both players are unfortunately a step back from Seumalo's rock-solid play.
