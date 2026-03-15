Steelers Made Terrible Free Agency Mistake

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers missed out on what could've been their best free agent signing. But instead, they're preparing to go down the same path they've been, hoping this time it turns out differently.

The Steelers did not sign one of the cheapest, youngest, and highest upside players in free agency. Instead, that player, former Green Bay Packers left tackle Rasheed Walker, signed a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers that's worth up to $10 million. Nearly $10 million lower than what Spotrac's market value for him was.

It's unknown if the Steelers made an offer to Walker, but if they did, it might make the situation worse. Knowing his deal was so low, how would you not try to land the 26-year-old with 48 games of starting experience.

Steelers Plan at Left Tackle

The Steelers' plan is internal. They view Broderick Jones as their top option with Dylan Cook as their backup plan. Jones missed half of last season with a neck injury, underwent surgery and is hopeful to return by training camp, but could have that timeline pushed back.

Meanwhile, Cook started his first four games of his NFL career last season, and played in his first game professional games. He looked decent in most of his time as a starter, but the team still doesn't view the 28-year-old as their top option at the position, and instead are banking on Jones to be healthy.

That's Not Good Enough

Not having enough faith in Cook to remain the starter after playing well - maybe better than Jones - to end the season shows exactly why the Steelers need more options. Jones was under heavy criticism for his play before going down with the injury and through three seasons, is yet to prove he's a franchise tackle in the NFL.

For up to $10 million, the Steelers could've had a 24-year-old and a 26-year-old compete for the starting job while having Cook as a Plan C and a reliable depth piece. And if Jones isn't healthy enough to start the season, the team had someone they can view as a definite starter stepping in, instead of a player they don't fully trust to start.

The decision should've been easy. The moment Walker's market was lower than anticipated, and the Steelers knew they could get him for cheap, they should've.

In the NFL, the best problem to have is having too much talent. The worst problem is not having enough. Especially at a position like left tackle.

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