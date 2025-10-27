Mike Tomlin's Message to Steelers: 'Stay Together'
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are in a difficult place following their most recent loss. The Green Bay Packers came into Acrisure Stadium and ruined Aaron Rodgers’ revenge game by defeating the Steelers 35-25.
The loss hit the Steelers hard. Injuries piled up and knocked two members of their defense out of the game with serious injuries. In addition to the physical pain, the organization’s lead in the AFC North shrunk for the second straight week. It could be a loss that catapults the team into a free fall, but according to Steelers edge rusher Alex Highsmith, head coach Mike Tomlin knew just what to say to his dejected players.
Stay Together
Speaking to reporters after the game, Highsmith shared a bit of what his head coach told the team in the locker room. Tomlin let the players know that their performance was unacceptable but also let them know that they can’t dwell too long on this loss or the one in Week 7.
“Just didn’t get the job done tonight, but we’ve got to stay together,” Highsmith said to reporters. “We can’t hang our heads on this. we can’t just let these two back-to-back losses fester.”
Moving forward, the Steelers must own their mistakes and then quickly flip the page. Highsmith stated that moving forward is another topic the head coach preached at them and now they have to use that to get better quickly.
“We’ve got to watch the film, we’ve got own it, but at the end of the day, you’ve just got to flush it,” he explained. “Because we’ve got a good team coming here next week, so we’ve just got to play better. A lot better.”
Learn Your Lessons Well
Highsmith was bang on when he said they need to turn the page quickly. Their next opponent is the top team in the AFC right now and one of the major Super Bowl contenders, the Indianapolis Colts.
The Colts are 7-1 and their offense is absolutely rolling. Running back Jonathan Taylor is playing like an MVP and Offensive Player of the Year candidate, leading the NFL in rushing yards (850) and rushing touchdowns with 12.
In order for the Steelers to have any shot at stopping the potent Indianapolis offense, they have to move on quickly from another disappointing loss. Hopefully the message and motivation from their head coach are enough to help them figure things out before they take on the Colts.
