Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers Sets New NFL Record
PITTSBURGH — The start of Aaron Rodgers’ tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers has yielded mixed results for the offense. The group has experienced peaks and valleys already, from four touchdown performances and climbing the all-time passing touchdowns list to disappointing showings against inferior opponents. The dizzying performance took another turn during the team’s Week 4 victory.
As Rodgers and the Steelers took on the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin, Ireland, he picked up another record to add to his historic NFL resume. During the first half, Rodgers connected with superstar wide receiver DK Metcalf for an impressive 80-yard touchdown pass. The pass was the 91st completion of 50 yards or more in Rodgers’ career, which is now the NFL record. He passes Drew Brees for the title of most 50+ yard completions, according to Michael Bertsch of the Pittsburgh Steelers PR team.
Big Play At Biggest Time
One thing missing from the Steelers offense through the start of the season is their lack of splash plays. While there were some signs of hope, the team failed to take advantage of opportunities despite having some strong playmakers. Coming into the contest against the Vikings, they had one play greater than 40+ yards, and that was on an excellent 65-yard catch and run effort from running back Jaylen Warren. For a team expecting to be in the Super Bowl conversation, the performance on offense simply wasn't cutting it.
That chunk play that the Steelers were desperately seeking came through in front of the Dublin crowd. Not only did the connection with Metcalf put Rodgers all alone in this unique category, it was a huge step for the offense as a whole. In one play, the Steelers proved that they can move the ball downfield quickly and find a way to free up their best pass catcher for a big time play.
This is the second time this season that Rodgers has moved into new historical ranks in the NFL. During the team's matchup against the New England Patriots, Rodgers connected with DK Metcalf on a 12-yard touchdown. The score was the 509th of Rodgers' career, pushing him past former mentor Brett Favre for the fifth-most in NFL history.
As the starter for Pittsburgh, he’s brought a steadying approach and execution to the quarterback positon. With Rodgers under center, the offense has held on long enough and kept improving. Their efforts have helped guide the Steelers to a 3-1 record for the second consecutive season.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!