Steelers' T.J. Watt Trade Price Revealed
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers would never trade T.J. Watt, right? The superstar edge rusher has been the team’s best player since joining the organization in 2017. The former Defensive Player of the Year and four-time All-Pro linebacker enters the final year of his contract seeking an extension, but negotiations are not going well.
With the Steelers and Watt reaching a crossroads, the speculation regarding a trade are ramping up. NFL insider Tom Pelissero dropped by the Rich Eisen Show to discuss the latest blockbuster moves in Pittsburgh and how that could impact the negotiations with Watt. In Pelissero’s opinion, the trade market won’t be favorable to the Steelers if they choose to ship Watt out of town.
“What can you get, at this point, for T.J. Watt,” he asked. “For one thing, a 2026 draft pick doesn’t help you. But even if you were getting a 2026 draft pick, is somebody giving up a first-round pick and more for T.J. Watt?”
Pelissaro pointed to the recent example of the Cincinnati Bengals and Trey Hendrickson as evidence for an undervalued trade market. The Bengals’ star is still seeking a new deal, and whether or not he gets it in Cincinnati remains to be seen.
“Again, never say never, Rich, but when the Bengals were — at Trey Hendrickson’s request — shopping Trey Hendrickson earlier this offseason, they were asking for a first-round pick,” he said. “They weren’t being offered a first-round pick for a guy who led the league in sacks last year and has like 35 sacks over the past two seasons.”
Watt is coming off a down year statistically. Despite playing in 17 games, he faltered down the stretch and regressed in total sacks. He finished 2024 with 11.5 sacks, eight less than his 2023 totals.
The best course of action is that Watt and the Steelers get a new deal done. The Steelers are fighting a difficult battle in these negotiations. Hendrickson remains unsigned and Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett reset the market value for edge rushers with his recent extension. Watt’s camp is understandably seeking a deal that meets or exceeds the guaranteed money or yearly salary that Garrett received.
The Steelers are trying to stand firm at a lower number, but it will still be a groundbreaking contract in Pittsburgh. Who will balk first? That’s the big question as the possibility of a T.J. Watt trade remains unlikely.
