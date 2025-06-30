Steelers Could Make Life Very Difficult for Bengals
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to get a deal done with T.J. Watt before the start of training camp. After their star edge rusher didn't show up for Organized Team Activities or Minicamp, the team is now viewing Latrobe as their next deadline to ink a long-term contract extension.
But there's another name in the AFC North that is also looking to lock up their star edge rusher. Pittsburgh is expected to get a deal done with Watt, and it's looking like it'l bee around, if not over, Myles Garrett's $40 million per year contract.
Well, if Watt signs before camp, it could put Pittsburgh's rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals, in a bind. With Trey Hendrickson also looking for a new deal, Cincinnati may have a new landmark for a player roughly the same age that is going to ramp up the price.
"He already feels like he's been patient," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said, discussing the matter on the Rich Eisen Show. "If that T.J. Watt deal gets done in particular, because the Bengals, like any other team, will go, 'This is a 26-year-old guy. You're 31. We're not doing that type of deal.'
"T.J. Watt gets done and they're like two months apart in terms of age. Trey Hendrickson is going to go, 'If you're doing that for a guy who hasn't been as durable, who wasn't as productive last year, I should get even more.'"
The Bengals have been working with Hendrickson for years, but nothing seems to be on the horizon in terms of a deal. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh is fully expecting to get a deal done with Watt, and all sources seem to feel that the two sides will land on a contract extension before, and shortly into training camp.
If they do, it certainly bumps the price tag for the Bengals, who just paid a lot of money to wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. If they can't afford to do the same with Hendrickson if he's looking for the $40 million per year mark as well, Pittsburgh may make life pretty difficult for their AFC North opponent.
