Bengals Interested in Former Steelers Defender
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers added two defensive tackles to their roster through the 2025 NFL Draft. By doing so, they needed to create room, eventually releasing Montravius Adams to allow the veteran to land elsewhere before OTAs and minicamp.
That new home may not be far from Pittsburgh, and the veteran could get an opportunity at revenge pretty quickly this season. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Adams is set to visit the Cincinnati Bengals as the AFC North team looks to add to their defensive front.
Adams spent three seasons with the Steelers, arriving in 2021 off of the New Orleans Saints practice squad. The former third-round pick for the Green Bay Packers became an immediate impact player, starting four games to close the season.
He finished his time in Pittsburgh by playing in 46 games with 21 starts and recording 72 tackles and a sack. The Steelers are now turning to Keeanu Benton, Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black to begin building the next generation of defensive tackles for the franchise.
The now 29 year old defender is carrying eight years of NFL experience with him to Cincinnati for his visit. If he were to sign, he'd be help as they try to navigate a very dramatic and strange offseason. No one knows if Trey Hendrickson is going to play in 2025 without a new contract, and after defensive struggles last year, the Bengals could use all the extra help they can get.
That may be Adams as they test out the veteran before making a move.
