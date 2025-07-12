Steelers Trading T.J. Watt Getting Dangerously Real
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers still don't have a deal for T.J. Watt, but up until this point, the level of concern was minimal. Watt had played his entire career in the black and gold, and all indications pointed to the two sides eventually making sure he spent the final portion of his career in a Steelers uniform as well.
That was until the team reportedly started making calls. According to the Pat McAfee Show's Steelers correspondent Mark Kaboly, Pittsburgh has started calling teams doing their "due diligence" to see his trade value. And for the first time, trading Watt seems like a real possibility.
For those cheering for a move to be made, the question is why? The Steelers have done everything this offseason to give them an opportunity for a Super Bowl now - not later. And while landing a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft may help the future, it kills the dream now.
Waiting three months for Aaron Rodgers, trading for DK Metcalf and then adding Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith for Minkah Fitzpatrick clearly wasn't for two years down the road. Omar Khan didn't change the entire handbook of how the organization handles offseasons for the team to prepare for the future.
He did it for now. And it all goes away with a trade of T.J. Watt.
Now, there's an argument to be made about trading Watt. He'll be 31 years old this season and coming off his worst season since partially tearing his pectoral muscle in 2022. With a $41 million per year contract on the horizon that likely ends when he's 35 years old, there are some glaring questions about whether it will work out.
But the Steelers clearly aren't worried about four years from now. They'll worry about it next year. This year, it's about a Super Bowl, and Watt remains the best player on their roster.
If they're all-in under Rodgers, the worst thing they can do is trade Watt. But if they're making calls, it's getting dangerously real that they might.
